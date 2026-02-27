Los Angeles plays Golden State following Doncic’s 41-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (34-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-28, eighth in the Western Conference) San…

Los Angeles Lakers (34-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-28, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Golden State Warriors after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Lakers’ 113-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors are 21-17 in conference matchups. Golden State is the league leader averaging 16.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from downtown. Moses Moody leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 23-15 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 47.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 105-99 on Feb. 8. LeBron James scored 20 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Moody is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: LJ Cryer: out (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (illness management), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (illness).

