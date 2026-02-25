Leonard, Clippers take on the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (36-23, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-30, 10th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (36-23, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-30, 10th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Clippers are 17-17 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA giving up only 112.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 21-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.8 rebounds per game. Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves with 11.4.

The Clippers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 115-96 on Feb. 8. Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 49.4% and averaging 28.0 points for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: day to day (head), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.