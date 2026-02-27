Lens miss chance to top Ligue 1 after draw with in-form Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Lens missed a chance to top Ligue 1 after it fought back from a goal down…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Lens missed a chance to top Ligue 1 after it fought back from a goal down to draw at Strasbourg 1-1 on Friday.

Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli scored for the third game in a row to put the home side ahead after 18 minutes at Stade de la Meinau.

Panichelli’s 14th goal of the season tied him with Mason Greenwood at the top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring chart.

Lens fought back to equalize 17 minutes into the second half through Mamadou Sangare. A corner kick was cleared to Sangare’s feet and his first-time drive flew through a forest of legs and into the bottom corner.

It was only the second draw in the league for Lens, which was the better team in the second half but found Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders in top form.

A win would have taken it a point clear of league leader and reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain but remained a point behind in second, having played a game more. PSG is at Le Havre on Saturday.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, climbed into seventh. It has lost only two of its last 14 matches in all competitions.

