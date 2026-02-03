Kings take on the Grizzlies on 9-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-39, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Wednesday,…

Memphis Grizzlies (19-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-39, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to break its nine-game skid when the Kings play Memphis.

The Kings are 8-25 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies have gone 15-17 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 2.7.

The Kings score 110.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 116.8 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies’ 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (49.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 115-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Zach Edey led the Grizzlies with 32 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 19.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 114.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Russell Westbrook: day to day (foot), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (back).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (neck), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

