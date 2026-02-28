Judd, Bouda score goals, Werner makes MLS debut for Earthquakes in 2-0 win over Atlanta

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Werner assisted on a goal in his MLS debut on Saturday night and the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Werner assisted on a goal in his MLS debut on Saturday night and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Atlanta United 2-0.

Preston Judd and Ousseni Bouda each scored a goal for San Jose.

Judd gave San Jose a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Following an Atlanta turnover in its defensive half, Jamar Ricketts raced to the left corner of the 18-yard box and lobbed a cross to the front post, where Judd skipped a header into the net.

Werner, a 29-year-old forward acquired in late January, made his MLS debut when he subbed on for Judd in the 61st minute and quickly made an impact.

On the counter-attack in the 79th minute, Werner played a cross from the right side to a charging Bouda for a half-volley finish from point-blank range that made it 2-0.

The Earthquakes (2-0-0) had just 45% possession but outshot Atlanta 13-8, 6-1 on target.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had a save and recorded his second consecutive shutout.

Lucas Hoyos had four saves for Atlanta (0-2-0). The 36-year-old Hoyo replaced 41-year-old Brad Guzan, who retired at the end of last season after making 225 appearances over the club’s first nine MLS seasons.

