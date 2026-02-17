Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Veteran forward Jeff Skinner cleared waivers Tuesday after the San Jose Sharks waived him the…

The Sharks said it was a mutual decision to part ways.

“We want to thank Jeff for his contributions to the organization, and wish him all the best,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with San Jose, had six goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Skinner has scored at least 30 goals six times and won the Calder Trophy in 2011 as the NHL’s top rookie while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.

He played in the postseason last season for the first time in his career, suiting up for the Edmonton Oilers.

