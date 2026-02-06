Japan 3, France 2 First Period_No scoring. Second Period_1, Japan, Rui Ukita (Akane Shiga, Kohane Sato), 38:34. 2, France, Lore…

Japan 3, France 2

First Period_No scoring.

Second Period_1, Japan, Rui Ukita (Akane Shiga, Kohane Sato), 38:34. 2, France, Lore Baudrit (Manon le Scodan , Anais Peyne—Dingival), 39:42.

Third Period_3, Japan, Makoto Ito (Mei Miura, Remi Koyama), 56:30. 4. Japan, Suzuka Maeda (Riri Noro), 57:50. 5. France, Gabrielle de Serres (Estelle Duvin, Chloe Aurard-Bushee), 59:48. Penalties_Elina Zilliox, France (tripping). Kanami Seki, Japan (holding).

Shots on Goal_France 8-9-8_25. Japan 12-12-14_38.

Goalies_France, Alice Philbert, Violette Couriaut. Japan, Miyuu Masuhara, Riko Kawaguchi.

Referee_Melissa Doyle, United States. Michelle McKenna, Canada. Kristyna, Hajkova, Czech Republic. Kirsten Welsh, Canada.

