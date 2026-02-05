Italy 4, France 1 First Period_1. France, Gabrielle de Serres (Clara Rozier), 9:42. 2. Italy, Kayla Tutino (Nadia Mattivi, 10:42.…

Italy 4, France 1

First Period_1. France, Gabrielle de Serres (Clara Rozier), 9:42. 2. Italy, Kayla Tutino (Nadia Mattivi, 10:42. Penalties_Franziska Stocker, Italy (tripping), 9:12.

Second Period_3. Italy, Rebecca Roccella (Kristin Della Rovere, Laura Lobis), 35:17. Penalties_Clara Rozier, France (illegal hit), 27:05.

Third Period_4. Matilde Fantin, 40:14. Kristin Della Rovere (Anna Caumo), 44:59. Penalties_Manuela Heidenberger, Italy (interference), 46:47. Jade Barbirati, France (roughing), 46:47. Chloe Aurard-Bushee, France (boarding), Kristin Kella Rovere, Italy (illegal hit), 54:43.

Shots on Goal_Italy 22-12-12_46. France 4-7-4_15.

Goalies_Italy, Martina Fedel, Gabriella Durante. France, Alice Philbert, Margaux Mameri.

Referees_Kelly Cooke, U.S. Elizabeth Mantha, Canada. Jennifer Cameron-Ward, U.S., Laura Gutauskas, Canada.

_____

