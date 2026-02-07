Italian biathlete suspended in a doping case asks court to let her race at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Suspended Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to let her race…

MILAN (AP) — Suspended Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to let her race at the Milan Cortina Olympics, arguing her positive doping test was because of contamination and she is not to blame.

The court said Saturday it expects to hear Passler’s appeal on Tuesday.

“Ms. Passler requests CAS to annul the suspension due to lack of intent and negligence and to allow her to participate in the Olympic Winter Games,” the court said. “The application argues that the (positive test) is a case of contamination with no fault of the athlete.”

CAS did not set a target for a verdict. The women’s 15-kilometer event in Passler’s home town of Anterselva is Wednesday and the 7.5-kilometer sprint is next Saturday.

Passler was taken out of competition Monday by the Italian anti-doping agency after testing positive for letrozole in sample taken while training last month. The drug can be used in the treatment of breast cancer and also control the effects of steroid use.

