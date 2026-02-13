Italian biathlete Passler wins appeal of doping suspension, allowed to compete at Olympics

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — The National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, has upheld an appeal…

ANTERSELVA, Italy (AP) — The National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia, the country’s anti-doping body, has upheld an appeal of a provisional suspension of Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler, who had tested positive for a banned substance during training last month.

In recognizing “the apparent validity of the involuntary intake or unconscious contamination of the substance in question,” the court decision means she’ll be allowed to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics next week, according to a press release from the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI).

Passler had argued that her positive doping test was because of contamination and she is not to blame.

Passler, whose hometown is Anterselva where biathlon races will be held, said she was thrilled to be allowed to rejoin her team. She’ll be allowed back starting Monday, Feb. 16. She will miss the women’s sprint race on Saturday and pursuit on Sunday.

“They have been very difficult days,” she said in a statement released by FISI. “I have always believed in my good faith. I thank all those who helped me, from the lawyers who followed my situation, to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, to my family and friends. Now I can finally get back to focusing 100% on biathlon.”

Passler was taken out of competition by the Italian anti-doping agency days before the start of the Winter Games after testing positive for letrozole in sample taken while training last month. The drug can be used in the treatment of breast cancer and also control the effects of steroid use.

“The Federation welcomes the outcome of the appeal that allows Rebecca to return to the team’s disposal,” said Flavio Roda, FISI President.

Her uncle, Johann Passler, is an Olympic medalist in biathlon. He took bronzes in the men’s individual and relay events at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

