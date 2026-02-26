Ireland winger James Lowe out of the Six Nations due to groin injury

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland winger James Lowe will miss the last two rounds of the Six Nations due to a…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland winger James Lowe will miss the last two rounds of the Six Nations due to a groin injury during the win against England last weekend.

The Irish Rugby Football Union made the announcement on Thursday. No timeframe for Lowe’s return to action was given. He will miss the home games against Wales on March 6 and Scotland on March 14. Ireland was third in the championship.

Lowe was hurt untouched early in the 42-21 defeat of England at Twickenham last Saturday, and still managed to make a weak clearance kick before limping off.

The 33-year-old Lowe has 45 Ireland caps. He played the two winning tests for the British and Irish Lions against Australia last July but was dropped for the third test. He played every minute in the November tests then was overlooked on form again for the Six Nations opener against France this month. He returned to face Italy and England and played well.

