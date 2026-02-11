In Their Words: Summer Olympians say they’re ready for the Winter Games. As fans

MILAN (AP) — While many summer Olympians are setting their sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games, some are first…

MILAN (AP) — While many summer Olympians are setting their sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games, some are first prioritizing the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

As fans.

Amid their own training regimens and international competitions, summer athletes say they’re squeezing in time to follow skiing, skating and bobsleigh, among other winter sports. They’ll watch like any other spectator — by scrolling social media, tuning into television coverage and, in some cases, hosting watch parties.

The Associated Press spoke to three summer Olympians and a Paralympian ahead of the Winter Games. The Q&As have been edited for length and clarity.

Here’s our chat with four summer athletes:

Izabella Chiappini, water polo

Chiappini, a Brazilian-Italian athlete, competed for Team Brazil in the team’s hometown 2016 Rio Olympics. The 30-year-old is currently playing with SIS Roma in Italy.

What’s her favorite Winter Olympic sport? Hockey.

“Since I’m a water polo player, I really like team sports and sports that have contact.”

Who is your favorite winter athlete to watch this year? Brazilian skeleton athlete Nicole Silveira.

“She is the hope for Brazil to win their first Winter Olympic medal.”

If she were a winter athlete, which sport would she choose? Hockey.

“It’s similar to water polo. I like the contact, I like to play as a team and the fact that we have to score. I think it would be a perfect match for me.”

How does she plan to watch the Milan Cortina Games? Mostly on Instagram.

“In Brazil, it’s not very famous. Because it’s always summer, it doesn’t snow so it’s not common to talk about these sports. Which is also sad, because it would be nice to talk about all the sports and not just soccer.”

Matt Stutzman, para archery

The four-time American Paralympian who calls himself the “Armless Archer” won a gold medal in Paris 2024 and a silver in London 2012. The 43-year-old is retired from the sport and is currently a motivational speaker.

Favorite Winter Olympic and Paralympic sport: Bobsled.

“There’s something about being like inches (centimeters) off the ice with no engine, but just gravity taking you down the hill. The focus that they have to have, that is intriguing to me.”

Winter athletes to watch: American ski jumper Jason Colby, Norwegian wheelchair curler Mia Sveberg.

Colby: “As you know, ski jump isn’t really dominated by the USA at all. So to have somebody who is kind of itching up towards the top like that and has a legit change of podium is pretty awesome.”

Sveberg: “It’s her and a guy and they’re competing against another female-male team. I think that’s cool that she’s kind of one of the leading females in sometimes a male sport.”

If he were a winter athlete: Curling.

“If I have to learn this in a year and get really good to try to make a Games, I think curling is what I think I could pick up pretty fast.”

Watching the Milan Cortina Games: Olympics watch party at his Iowa school; travel to the Paralympics.

“There is a very good chance that I actually will be over at the Winter Paralympics for about five or six days, doing events. So my plan is to get to as many events to see live, while I’m over there, as possible.”

Janja Garnbret, sport climbing

The Slovenian sport climber took back-to-back gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Games, winning the Women’s Combined in 2021 and Women’s Boulder & Lead in 2024. The 26-year-old is currently training for the upcoming World Cup season and focusing on rock climbing projects.

Favorite Winter Olympic sport: Skiing.

“Honestly, I’m such a fan of Olympics, of course, in general that I watch all the sports. But my favorite would probably be skiing. … Slovenia has a really strong ski jumping team, men and women, so I will watch that. And also I really like to watch figure skating.”

Winter athlete to watch: American Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, Slovenian ski jumpers.

“She is such an icon, a legend. I will be watching her, I love her dominance in her sport.”

If she were a winter athlete: Skiing or figure skating.

“I really don’t like cold and I don’t like winter, so probably I wouldn’t be a winter athlete. But if I had to choose one, probably it would be skiing. … As a kid I loved watching figure skating, so maybe I could see myself there as well.”

Watching the Milan Cortina Games: Cellphone and television.

“I really wanted to be there in person but my training schedule doesn’t allow me that. So I will be watching either on the phone during training a little bit or, if I will be at home, definitely on TV.”

Nick Itkin, fencing

The American foil fencer won an individual bronze medal in Paris 2024 and was part of the 2021 team that took home bronze in Tokyo. The 26-year-old Californian is currently competing on the World Cup circuit.

Favorite Winter Olympic sport: Curling.

“A few weeks ago, they taught us how to curl. Now I know all the logistics and they also don’t get the same kind of recognition that they deserve, like fencing.”

Winter athlete to watch: American Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

“She’s such a GOAT (greatest of all time).”

If he were a winter athlete: Hockey.

“Some of my best memories were playing ice hockey as a little kid.”

Watching the Milan Cortina Games: At home in Los Angeles.

“It’ll definitely be on 24/7 at the house.”

Associated Press writers John Leicester in Paris, Ao Gao in Los Angeles and Tales Azzoni in Madrid contributed to this report.

