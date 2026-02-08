How to Bet on Super Bowl 60: Get 9 Best Offers for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Caesars, theScore Bet, Fanatics, BetRivers, and BetParx. New users can grab over $4,500 with these offers.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 60 With These 9 Promos

Sportsbook Promo / Bonus Minimum Bet What You Get Key Notes / Restrictions DraftKings Sportsbook $300 Super Bowl Bonus $5 12 × $25 bonus bets ($300 total) Must win first bet to receive bonuses BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Varies Win = cash winnings, Lose = up to $1,500 in bonus bets In MI, NJ, PA, WV: $10 bet → $150 bonus bet365 $100 Guaranteed Bonus $10 $100 bonus Bet must be on Seahawks or Patriots FanDuel Sportsbook $200 Super Bowl Bonus $5 $200 in bonuses Requires winning bet; includes 40-1 odds boost Caesars Sportsbook $250 Bet Match Up to $250 100% bet match Odds boosts available for Seahawks vs. Patriots theScore Bet $1,000 First Bet Reset Varies Lose bet → up to $1,000 in bonus bets In MI, NJ, PA, WV: $10 winning bet → $100 bonus Fanatics Sportsbook $1,000 FanCash $100 per day 10 days of $100 bets Losing bets refunded in FanCash BetRivers $500 Second Chance Bet Varies Bet insurance up to $500 MI & PA get $500; other states get $250 BetParx $50 Bet Insurance Varies Up to $50 back in bonuses Bet must be on Seahawks or Patriots

Betting on the Super Bowl isn’t easy, but these promos are a great way to hit the ground running. The New England Patriots are underdogs coming into this game, but they don’t mind playing that role. Drake Maye always seems to find the big play in a big spot. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold is coming into this game after a dominant NFC Championship Game performance. Here’s how to bet on Super Bowl 60 with these promos.

Start with a $300 bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook by placing a $5 bet on the Super Bowl. New players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive 12 $25 bonus bets. Think of this promo as a head start for first-time players.

Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claim this $1,500 first bet. Players who pick a winner will receive straight cash winnings. On the flip side, anyone who loses will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Register with bonus code TOP150 in select states and use a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Guarantees are rare in the Super Bowl, unless you are Joe Namath, but that is exactly what players can get with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the Seahawks or Patriots. That is all it takes to secure a $100 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out a 40-1 odds boost for players on the Super Bowl. Set up a new user profile and place a $5 bet on the big game or any other matchup. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $200 in bonuses.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP and secure this $250 bet match. New players who create an account will be eligible for a 100% bet match up to $250. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for Seahawks vs. Patriots.

New players who activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP can secure a $1,000 first bet reset. Place a cash wager on the big game. Anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. New users in select states can get a $100 bonus with a $10 winning bet (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Get in on the action with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for Super Bowl Sunday. New players who redeem this offer will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 bets. Players who lose on one of these wagers will receive up to $100 back in FanCash.

Sign up with BetRivers promo code WTOP and start reaping the rewards. New users in Michigan and Pennsylvania will receive a $500 second chance bet for Seahawks-Patriots. New users in other states will be eligible for a $250 second chance bet.

Start with a bet on the Super Bowl on BetParx. New players who sign up using the links on this page will be eligible for $50 in bet insurance. Place a wager on the Seahawks or Patriots. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $50 back in bonuses.

