How to Bet on Super Bowl 60: Best Promotions, Offers, Odds for Seahawks-Patriots

Football fans can start locking in bonuses for Seahawks vs. Patriots. Here's how to bet on Super Bowl 60 with the eight best sportsbook promos.

New players who sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Caesars, theScore Bet, Fanatics, Fanatics and BetRivers will have access to over $5,000 in sportsbook bonuses. Here’s how to get in on the action.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 60: Claim Top 8 Apps

It won’t take long for players to sign up with these sportsbooks and start reaping the rewards. The Seattle Seahawks are favored in the Super Bowl, largely due to their dominant defense. This might be the best unit the New England Patriots and Drake Maye face all season long. Instead of rolling the dice on the big game, players can take advantage of these sportsbook promos. Take a closer look at how to bet on Super Bowl 60.

Bet $5, Win $300 Super Bowl Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook







Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the Super Bowl with DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in bonuses. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers available for the Super Bowl.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Super Bowl Bet







New players who activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will receive a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on the Super Bowl or any other game. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 in bonuses. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Turn $10 Bet Into $100 Bonus







Redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and place a $10 bet on the big game. There is no need to pick a winner to unlock this offer. New players will receive $100 in bonuses, win or lose. We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts for Seahawks-Patriots.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $200 Seahawks-Patriots Bonus







Anyone who signs up with FanDuel Sportsbook will be eligible for a 40-1 odds boost on the Super Bowl. Create an account and place a $5 bet on the Seahawks or Patriots. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Secure $250 Bet Match







Go all in on the Super Bowl with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. Take advantage of this offer and place a cash wager on any game in any sport. This will unlock a 100% bet match for up to $250 in bonuses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 First Bet Reset







Redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a $1,000 first bet reset. Players who miss on this initial cash wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can get a $100 bonus with a $10 winning wager.

Claim $1,000 in FanCash With Fanatics Sportsbook







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and qualify for 10 straight days of $100 bets. Players who lose on a bet will receive up to $100 back in FanCash. This is a unique way for players to get 10 straight days of FanCash. New players can opt for $300 in FanCash with a $30 bet instead.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Activate $500 Second Chance Bet







This is an opportunity for players to sign up with BetRivers promo code WTOP and grab a second chance bet. New users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be eligible for a $500 second chance bet. Players in all other states can start with a $250 second chance bet.

