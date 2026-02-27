Hornets play the Trail Blazers on 3-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (29-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

Portland Trail Blazers (29-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into a matchup against Portland as winners of three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 12-16 in home games. Charlotte is seventh in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Trail Blazers are 13-16 on the road. Portland averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 11-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hornets average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 40.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Donovan Clingan: day to day (illness).

