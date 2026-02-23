Heat play the Bucks, aim for 4th straight win

Miami Heat (31-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8…

Miami Heat (31-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (24-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 17-19 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 13-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 16-16 in Eastern Conference play. Miami scores 120.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Bucks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Heat average 120.0 points per game, 4.6 more than the 115.4 the Bucks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 106-103 on Nov. 27. Tyler Herro scored 29 points to help lead the Heat to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 51.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Davion Mitchell: day to day (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.