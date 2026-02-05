Hawks address persistent lack of depth at center by acquiring Jock Landale from Jazz, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks addressed their lack of depth at center by acquiring Jock Landale from the Utah…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks addressed their lack of depth at center by acquiring Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations, a person with knowledge of the move said Wednesday night.

Landale was traded to Atlanta one day after being part of an eight-player trade, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wednesday’s trade had not yet received the required league approval.

On Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies traded Landale, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah in exchange for Georges Niang, Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks. The deal also included three first-round picks for Memphis.

Landale, 30, averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 45 games, including 25 starts, for Memphis.

Landale, a native of Australia, is in his fifth NBA season. He made his NBA debut with San Antonio in the 2021-22 season and has also played for Phoenix and Houston. He hadn’t started more than four games in any season before assuming a more prominent role with Memphis this season.

The 6-foot-11 Landale will add needed inside depth for Atlanta. Veteran Kristaps Porzingis has been unavailable much of the season due to illness and injuries, and N’Faly Dante is out for the season with an injury.

The Hawks traded Porzingis to Golden State on Wednesday night in exchange for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield. It has been a busy trade season for Atlanta, which dealt All-Star guard Trae Young to Washington for a package including guard CJ McCollum on Jan. 7.

The addition of Landale was Atlanta’s second trade of the week leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. On Sunday, the Hawks traded forward Vit Krejci to Portland in exchange for injured center Duop Reath and second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2030.

Reath, who hasn’t played since Jan. 18, underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot last week and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

