Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 27, 2026, 4:55 PM

Nebraska at Auburn — SECN+

Northeastern at LSU — SECN+

Alabama at Tennessee — ESPN

Liberty at Jacksonville State — ESPNU

Oklahoma at LSU — SECN

Bethune-Cookman at Southern University — CBS

Kent State at Alabama — SECN+

South Alabama at University of Georgia — SECN+

South Florida at Alabama — SECN+

Mississippi State at Clemson — ACCNX

Iowa at LSU — SECN+

South Carolina Upstate at Auburn — SECN+

Alabama State at Oklahoma — SECN+

Memphis at LSU — SECN+

