Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Nicholls at Tennessee — SECN+
Hofstra at Mississippi State — SECN+
Nevada at Mississippi — SECN+
UAB at Florida — SECN+
Samford at East Tennessee State — ESPNU
Mississippi State at Mississippi — ESPN2
Auburn at Arkansas — ESPN
South Carolina at LSU — ABC
Liberty at Alabama — SECN+
Purdue at Alabama — SECN+
North Texas at Mississippi State — SECN+
Binghamton at Auburn — SECN+
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.