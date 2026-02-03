Golden Knights bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (18-32-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10…

Vancouver Canucks (18-32-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to end a five-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas is 25-16-14 overall and 7-4-4 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a +11 scoring differential, with 181 total goals scored and 170 conceded.

Vancouver is 5-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 18-32-6 overall. The Canucks have a 7-8-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 19 goals and 45 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Drew O’Connor has 13 goals and eight assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.