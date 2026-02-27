Fulham winger Kevin to miss several weeks with foot injury

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s Brazilian winger Kevin will be sidelined for weeks because of a foot injury that likely requires…

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s Brazilian winger Kevin will be sidelined for weeks because of a foot injury that likely requires surgery, manager Marco Silva said Friday.

The 23-year-old Kevin, who has three goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season, was injured in the 3-1 win over Sunderland last Sunday in the Premier League.

Silva said the forward has an injury to his fifth metatarsal and is “probably going to have surgery.”

“It’s a big blow for us and for him personally,” Silva said.

Fulham paid a reported transfer fee of $46 million to Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for Kevin last summer. He joined Shakhtar in January 2024 from Palmeiras.

Mid-table Fulham hosts Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

