BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A District 3/4 Tournament= Bonney Lake 52, Tahoma 48 Camas 69, Curtis 54 Emerald Ridge 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A District 3/4 Tournament=

Bonney Lake 52, Tahoma 48

Camas 69, Curtis 54

Emerald Ridge 77, Graham-Kapowsin 26

Kentridge 68, Union 60

Kentwood 66, Olympia 53

Puyallup 58, Kennedy Catholic High School 52

KingCo 4A District 2 Tournament=

Both Teams to Districts=

Mount Si High School 67, Lake Washington 58

Metro 3A District 2 Tournament=

O’Dea 62, Rainier Beach 49

Class 3A District 1 Tournament=

Edmonds-Woodway 54, Mt Vernon 38

Monroe 55, Meadowdale 51

Shorewood 63, Sedro-Woolley 45

Class 2A District 1 Tournament=

Anacortes 66, Sehome 57

Burlington-Edison 69, Bellingham 64

Lynden 61, Lakewood 46

Squalicum 54, Archbishop Murphy High School 50

Columbia River (Vancouver) 60, Black Hills 44

Connell 80, Omak 40

Davis 58, Wenatchee 37

De Sales 66, Liberty Christian 58

Dufur, Ore. 59, Trout Lake 29

Eastside 60, Northwest 43

Forks 64, Raymond-South Bend 54

Goldendale 69, Bridgeport 61

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 61, Klickitat 53

King’s 78, UPrep 47

Lynden Christian 66, Blaine 54

Moses Lake 72, Sunnyside 64

Mossyrock 57, Morton-White Pass 54

Naselle 54, Oakville 28

Nooksack Valley 65, Meridian 61

Ocosta 44, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 32

Onalaska 84, North Beach 47

Pullman 86, East Valley (Spokane Valley) 58

Rainier 41, Toutle Lake 34

Royal 81, Chelan 59

Skyview (Vancouver) 50, Sumner 42

Sunnyside Christian 64, Dayton (WA) 32

Touchet 64, Garfield-Palouse 59

Tri-Cities 54, Liberty Bell 48

Wapato 60, Wahluke 52

Warden 72, Tonasket 68

West Valley (Spokane Valley) 54, Clarkston 42

Zillah 75, Cashmere 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.