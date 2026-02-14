BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A District 3/4 Tournament=
Bonney Lake 52, Tahoma 48
Camas 69, Curtis 54
Emerald Ridge 77, Graham-Kapowsin 26
Kentridge 68, Union 60
Kentwood 66, Olympia 53
Puyallup 58, Kennedy Catholic High School 52
KingCo 4A District 2 Tournament=
Both Teams to Districts=
Mount Si High School 67, Lake Washington 58
Metro 3A District 2 Tournament=
O’Dea 62, Rainier Beach 49
Class 3A District 1 Tournament=
Edmonds-Woodway 54, Mt Vernon 38
Monroe 55, Meadowdale 51
Shorewood 63, Sedro-Woolley 45
Class 2A District 1 Tournament=
Anacortes 66, Sehome 57
Burlington-Edison 69, Bellingham 64
Lynden 61, Lakewood 46
Squalicum 54, Archbishop Murphy High School 50
Columbia River (Vancouver) 60, Black Hills 44
Connell 80, Omak 40
Davis 58, Wenatchee 37
De Sales 66, Liberty Christian 58
Dufur, Ore. 59, Trout Lake 29
Eastside 60, Northwest 43
Forks 64, Raymond-South Bend 54
Goldendale 69, Bridgeport 61
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 61, Klickitat 53
King’s 78, UPrep 47
Lynden Christian 66, Blaine 54
Moses Lake 72, Sunnyside 64
Mossyrock 57, Morton-White Pass 54
Naselle 54, Oakville 28
Nooksack Valley 65, Meridian 61
Ocosta 44, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 32
Onalaska 84, North Beach 47
Pullman 86, East Valley (Spokane Valley) 58
Rainier 41, Toutle Lake 34
Royal 81, Chelan 59
Skyview (Vancouver) 50, Sumner 42
Sunnyside Christian 64, Dayton (WA) 32
Touchet 64, Garfield-Palouse 59
Tri-Cities 54, Liberty Bell 48
Wapato 60, Wahluke 52
Warden 72, Tonasket 68
West Valley (Spokane Valley) 54, Clarkston 42
Zillah 75, Cashmere 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
