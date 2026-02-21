FIFA’s Infantino to face no IOC action on Olympic neutrality rules over Trump peace board

MILAN (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will take no action against its member Gianni Infantino for a possible breach…

MILAN (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will take no action against its member Gianni Infantino for a possible breach of political neutrality rules over aligning FIFA with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

The IOC said Saturday the matter is closed and FIFA’s development work in Gaza is “entirely in keeping with the role of an international sport federation.”

Trump hosted the peace board event Thursday in Washington, D.C., where Infantino signed an agreement on behalf of the soccer governing body that could see $75 million of its funds invested in Gaza.

Asked Friday about Infantino’s conduct, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said it would look into a possible breach of neutrality. The Olympic members’ oath requires “to always act independently of … political interests.”

Coventry and Infantino are among 107 current invited members of the IOC who include sports leaders, former Olympic athletes, members of Asian and European royal families, former political leaders and diplomats, plus business and cultural figures.

The IOC membership meets Sunday morning in Milan and will welcome two new athlete members elected at the Winter Games. Attendance is not mandatory and it was unclear if Infantino will return after spending several days in the city for IOC meetings ahead of the Feb. 6 opening ceremony.

