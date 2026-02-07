FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for Super Bowl Sunday by activating our latest FanDuel promo code, which allows all new users to receive a $200 bonus with a winning wager. Below, we will detail how to redeem this welcome offer, and then it is time to start placing your favorite wagers for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.



To qualify, bettors must be new FanDuel users and place a minimum $5 wager on the Super Bowl. If that initial wager settles as a win, the $200 bonus is credited directly to the account and can be used over a seven (7) day period. This gives you a full week to use these bonus bets on NBA and college basketball games throughout the week.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots, with the total set at 45.5. FanDuel has you covered with a bunch of different ways to get in on the action, ranging from popular user parlays, unique markets, and multiple different profit boosts. Go all in on the big game after signing up with this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a $200 bonus.

Use FanDuel Promo Code for $200 Super Bowl Bonus

It does not get any better than being able to place your favorite wager on the biggest sporting event of the year, and redeem bonus bets while doing so. All you need to do is set up a new account with FanDuel and place your favorite Super Bowl wager for $5. If that wager settles as a win, this $200 bonus is yours to use for the next seven days.

Since a winning wager is required, you could opt for the Seahawks moneyline at -235 odds on FanDuel, as they are relatively heavy favorites to win the game. That said, any market is available, so if you are not confident in Seattle winning you could instead opt for an alternate player prop market.

Either way, win your first bet on the app to take home this bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Steps to Sign Up

New players can take advantage of this offer in a few simple steps. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer:

Head to the sportsbook using the links anywhere on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5+.

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport to get a $200 bonus with a win.

Once your initial wager settles as a win, the bonus will be credited directly into your account, and will be available for the next seven (7) days.

Super Bowl 60 Parlay Hub via FanDuel

As mentioned earlier, there are a ton of different ways you can play the Super Bowl while using FanDuel. One of those ways is the Parlay Hub, where you can find popular parlays played for the game.

Here are some options that you can tail:

Kenneth Walker 60+, TreVeyon Henderson 20+, Drake Maye 40+ & Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5+ Rushing Yards (+3259)

Drake Maye & Sam Darnold to Each Record 2+ Passing TDs & 225+ Passing Yards (+500)

Seahawks ML, Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD, 90+ Rushing Yards & 30+ Receiving Yards (+812)

