FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Nuggets-Thunder, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball fans will be able to activate this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a sign-up bonus to use on any NBA or CBB game tonight. Most of you who create a new account will receive a $100 bonus with a winning wager, while select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).







There are two different offers, but the majority of users will be able to claim an offer for a $100 bonus. After signing up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager wins.

The other offer is for those located in IN and VA. Those of you in that state will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which comes over as one (1) No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

There are a ton of fun games to check out tonight, including two NBA games that could be a preview of the East and West Conference Finals between the Cavaliers-Pistons and the Nuggets-Thunder.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified February 27, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Overview

We’ve seen time and time again that the smartest bets are the ones where you minimize risk while maximizing upside. For this NBA slate, the primary FanDuel promo code allows new customers to do exactly that. By wagering just $5 on the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, you put yourself in position to grab $100 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that you need to be strategic here; the bonus is not guaranteed—it only conveys if your initial $5 wager wins. This adds a layer of strategy to your Friday night, compelling you to find a high-probability outcome rather than chasing a longshot with your first slip.

I also want to give a shoutout to our readers in Indiana and Virginia, who have access to a different structure: a “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer. No matter which promotion applies to your region, these codes are reserved for new FanDuel customers. With the game scheduled for 09:30 PM ET, this is a prime spot to lock in your account and look for market inefficiencies to exploit.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Code Offer Tonight

When we analyze a matchup like Nuggets vs. Thunder, we usually look deep into the rotation changes or the first-place schedule impacts. However, for this specific promo, the math changes. Since your $5 bet must win to trigger the $100 bonus, we put a lot of stock in finding the safest route to the payout.

The Thunder are finally getting healthy, most importantly expecting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back after missing a couple weeks due to injury. That is why the Thunder are listed as such heavy, 9-point favorites over the Nuggets tonight.

For those looking to get aggressive after securing the bonus, there is also a 30% NBA SGP profit boost available.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting set up is straightforward, and we appreciate that there are no complex hoops to jump through. Here is the playbook to claim your offer: