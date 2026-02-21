FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NBA, CBB This Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Basketball fans will be able to redeem our latest FanDuel promo code offer to receive a generous sign-up bonus to use on a loaded slate of games Saturday. Most of you who create a new account will receive a $100 bonus with a winning wager, while select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).







There are two different offers, but the majority of users will be able to claim an offer for a $100 bonus. After signing up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager wins.

The other offer is for those located in IN and VA. Those of you in that state will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which comes over as one (1) No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

Use this opportunity to dive into CBB games such as Arizona vs. Houston and Michigan vs. Duke, or a fun NBA slate including Rockets vs. Knicks.

Overview of the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

As the season intensifies with high-stakes matchups like #4 Arizona vs. #2 Houston and #1 Michigan vs. #3 Duke, it is important to confirm which specific welcome offer applies to your location. While the headline promotion allows most new users to Bet $5 and Get $100 if their wager wins, bettors in Indiana and Virginia have access to a different opportunity for this weekend’s slate.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current offers and requirements:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

The primary promotion allows you to secure $100 in bonus bets by placing a simple $5 wager, provided your initial bet settles as a win. Because this bonus is not guaranteed, finding a winning selection on the slate is crucial, whether you are backing the top-ranked Wolverines or looking for a different angle in the Cougars’ defensive grind.

While most states feature the standard “Bet $5, Get $100” offer, bettors located in Indiana and Virginia have access to a distinct “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” promotion. Regardless of your location, it is important to act quickly to maximize your account’s potential. The 100% deposit match portion associated with this offer is set to expire at 11:59pm ET on March 8, meaning the window to claim the full benefits is closing fast as the college basketball season approaches its peak.

FanDuel CBB Odds, Boosts, Analysis

Saturday night features a massive slate of top-tier college basketball, headlined by two top-5 matchups. To sweeten the pot, FanDuel is offering two 50% profit boost tokens for tonight’s action—one specifically for Arizona vs. Houston and the other for Michigan vs. Duke.

Below are the current odds for tonight’s marquee games from FanDuel.

Game Spread Moneyline Total #4 Arizona Wildcats @ #2 Houston Cougars HOU -5.5 HOU -255 / ARIZ +205 142.5 #1 Michigan Wolverines @ #3 Duke Blue Devils MICH -2.5 MICH -162 / DUKE +134 150.5

The spotlight is firmly on the clash between the #3 Duke Blue Devils and the #1 Michigan Wolverines. Despite the home-court environment, the market has Duke listed as a slight underdog (+2.5) against the top-ranked Wolverines.

Duke’s freshman sensation Cameron Boozer continues to dominate, averaging a massive 22.8 points and 9.96 rebounds per game this season. Michigan counters with a balanced attack, looking to solidify their hold on the #1 ranking.

The total is set at a lofty 150.5, suggesting oddsmakers expect a fast-paced shootout compared to the defensive struggle expected in the Houston/Arizona game (142.5). With Arizona missing freshman Koa Peat due to injury, the value in that game might be harder to pin down, making the player-prop potential in the Duke game even more attractive.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting in on the action for tonight’s massive college basketball slate is simple. Whether you are backing the Duke Blue Devils to cover or trusting the Houston Cougars’ defense, you can claim this welcome offer without needing to manually enter a promo code.

Follow these steps to qualify:

Register: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any market that is live on the platform. There are no minimum odds requirements for this bet.

The Reward:

If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets. These funds will be added to your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement, giving you extra ammunition for the rest of the college basketball season.