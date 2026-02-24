Ex-Olympic boxing champ Yoka takes DR Congo license but rejects Olympic switch from France

PARIS (AP) — French boxer Tony Yoka has taken a boxing license with the Democratic Republic of Congo — his…

PARIS (AP) — French boxer Tony Yoka has taken a boxing license with the Democratic Republic of Congo — his father’s country — and denied he has an ambition of winning another Olympic gold medal.

The 33-year-old Yoka was the super heavyweight champion at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Yoka published a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which he said he won’t be changing his sporting nationality. He previously reposted comments from Congolese sports minister Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, who said Yoka agreed to carry the Congolese flag into the ring with a national license, to set up a dedicated boxing academy in the country and “to aim for Olympic gold for the D.R. Congo.”

The minister said Yoka’s decision was “a major boost for national boxing.”

But Yoka clarified in his video message, “Under no circumstances is there any question of me going to the Olympic Games representing the Democratic Republic of Congo. I am and will remain a French Olympic champion.”

Yoka added he has taken a sporting license in DR Congo for the purpose of a fight in the country at the end of the year.

“I’m proud to be able to help the Democratic Republic of Congo shine in the eyes of the world, as well as to honor my word and pay tribute to minister Didier Budimbu, who trusts me in this adventure,” Yoka said on his social networks late Monday.

The minister said Yoka’s decision was “a major boost for national boxing.”

After an 84-fight amateur career, Yoka turned professional in 2017 and has a 15-3 (12 KOs) record that has fallen short of big expectations. He is trying to put his career back on track under the helm of British promoter Frank Warren.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.