England winger Arundell cleared to play after Six Nations red card deemed enough

DUBLIN (AP) — England winger Henry Arundell was cleared to play on Tuesday after his red card against Scotland in the Six Nations was deemed sufficient punishment.

Arundell was yellow-carded twice in the first half at Murrayfield on Saturday in England’s 31-20 loss.

The first was for not releasing a tackled player. He returned and scored England’s first try, then was yellow-carded again for taking out opposite winger Kyle Steyn in the air. The two yellows became an automatic red card.

In Arundell’s absence for 30 minutes, Scotland scored 21 points.

At his disciplinary hearing, he accepted that both yellows were for foul play. The panel upheld the red card but determined “no further sanction was appropriate” because the first yellow was for a technical offense and the second yellow was for a different kind of foul.

England next host Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

