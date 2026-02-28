Emma Maltais scores go-ahead goal and the Toronto Sceptres beat the Seattle Torrent 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Emma Maltais scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Sara Hjalmarsson and Kali Flanagan…

SEATTLE (AP) — Emma Maltais scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Sara Hjalmarsson and Kali Flanagan added empty netters in the final two minutes to give the Toronto Sceptres a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Torrent on Friday night.

Toronto (5-1-3-8) had gone winless in four straight road games. The Sceptres were also held scoreless in their last two games before the Olympic break.

Four different players scored their first goal of the season.

Jesse Compher scored 28 seconds into the game for Toronto off a nice back pass from Daryl Watts, who led Canada in her Olympic debut with eight points on two goals and six assists.

Renata Fast gave Toronto a 2-1 lead on her first goal of the season 4:25 into the second period with a shot from a sharp angle that bounced off the stick of goaltender Hannah Murphy.

Maltais scored her third goal after getting past the defense for a two-on-one opportunity.

Both goals for Seattle (4-1-2-8) came in the final 80 seconds of the first and second periods. Aneta Tejralová had a one-timer to tie it at 1-all with 11.2 seconds left in the first and Natalie Snodgrass sent in a rebound off of Alex Carpenter’s breakaway shot with 1:12 left in the second.

Seattle, which was without Hilary Knight due to a lower-body injury suffered at the Olympics, announced it was the first sellout in franchise history with 17,335 fans.

