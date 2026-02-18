Embiid is hurt again for the 76ers and will miss game vs. Atlanta due to a sore right shin

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid reported soreness in his right shin over the All-Star break and will miss the Philadelphia…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid reported soreness in his right shin over the All-Star break and will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against Atlanta on Thursday night.

The Sixers said Embiid experienced the soreness while participating in a right knee injury management program over the break. Following a consultation with doctors, Embiid has received daily treatment, while progressing through on-court work and strength and conditioning.

Embiid will be evaluated again ahead of the Sixers’ back-to-back road games, Saturday at New Orleans and Sunday at Minnesota.

Embiid averaged 26.6 points in 31 games this season for the Sixers and was free of the minutes restrictions that had plagued him over the last few seasons. He sat out three of the last five Sixers’ games headed into the All-Star break with soreness in his right knee.

The Sixers have lost six of their last seven games in which Embiid doesn’t play.

The 7-foot center was limited to 19 games last year and 39 games the previous season. He had 40 points and 11 rebounds in a win last month over New Orleans on a night in which Paul George was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries since even before he entered the NBA. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot before he was drafted out of Kansas that cost him two years. From there, it was a bone bruise here, a meniscus tear there. A busted orbital bone. A sprained shoulder. Tendinitis. Torn ligaments. Even Bell’s palsy.

Even with all the injuries, the 76ers still signed Embiid in 2024 to a three-year, $193 million extension with a player option for the 2028-29 season that doesn’t kick in until next season.

