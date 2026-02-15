All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|47
|30
|13
|2
|2
|64
|145
|111
|Adirondack
|44
|26
|13
|4
|1
|57
|131
|115
|Reading
|48
|25
|18
|4
|1
|55
|138
|138
|Maine
|45
|23
|15
|5
|2
|53
|135
|118
|Worcester
|45
|21
|18
|5
|1
|48
|120
|132
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|20
|20
|1
|3
|44
|113
|127
|Norfolk
|44
|17
|25
|2
|0
|36
|129
|159
|Greensboro
|44
|13
|25
|5
|1
|32
|113
|156
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|28
|11
|6
|2
|64
|148
|105
|Atlanta
|44
|31
|12
|1
|0
|63
|133
|97
|South Carolina
|47
|29
|17
|1
|0
|59
|138
|135
|Savannah
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|142
|121
|Orlando
|49
|20
|24
|4
|1
|45
|130
|150
|Greenville
|44
|19
|20
|4
|1
|43
|122
|129
|Jacksonville
|46
|19
|23
|4
|0
|42
|116
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|44
|27
|11
|3
|3
|60
|154
|112
|Fort Wayne
|46
|26
|13
|7
|0
|59
|158
|121
|Bloomington
|46
|24
|18
|2
|2
|52
|140
|132
|Indy
|45
|21
|17
|6
|1
|49
|112
|124
|Cincinnati
|44
|21
|20
|3
|0
|45
|137
|167
|Kalamazoo
|45
|19
|20
|3
|3
|44
|134
|158
|Iowa
|47
|15
|28
|2
|2
|34
|123
|166
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|47
|37
|8
|1
|1
|76
|163
|103
|Idaho
|48
|32
|12
|4
|0
|68
|182
|150
|Allen
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|165
|148
|Tahoe
|48
|24
|20
|2
|2
|52
|172
|172
|Wichita
|45
|20
|18
|3
|4
|47
|139
|142
|Rapid City
|46
|21
|22
|3
|0
|45
|146
|156
|Utah
|48
|18
|25
|5
|0
|41
|158
|183
|Tulsa
|44
|13
|28
|3
|0
|29
|105
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Savannah 0
Kansas City 4, Orlando 3
Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3
South Carolina 4, Greenville 2
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0
Adirondack 4, Atlanta 1
Reading 3, Wheeling 0
Maine 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2
Idaho 5, Wichita 2
Tulsa 2, Allen 0
Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3
Utah 5, Bloomington 3
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 7, Greenville 5
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4
Kansas City 5, Orlando 1
Maine 1, Florida 0
Savannah 2, Jacksonville 1
Greensboro 7, Norfolk 4
Wichita 4, Idaho 1
Adirondack 5, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 6, Reading 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3
Bloomington 3, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
