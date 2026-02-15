All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 47 30 13 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 47 30 13 2 2 64 145 111 Adirondack 44 26 13 4 1 57 131 115 Reading 48 25 18 4 1 55 138 138 Maine 45 23 15 5 2 53 135 118 Worcester 45 21 18 5 1 48 120 132 Trois-Rivieres 44 20 20 1 3 44 113 127 Norfolk 44 17 25 2 0 36 129 159 Greensboro 44 13 25 5 1 32 113 156

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 47 28 11 6 2 64 148 105 Atlanta 44 31 12 1 0 63 133 97 South Carolina 47 29 17 1 0 59 138 135 Savannah 46 23 19 3 1 50 142 121 Orlando 49 20 24 4 1 45 130 150 Greenville 44 19 20 4 1 43 122 129 Jacksonville 46 19 23 4 0 42 116 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 44 27 11 3 3 60 154 112 Fort Wayne 46 26 13 7 0 59 158 121 Bloomington 46 24 18 2 2 52 140 132 Indy 45 21 17 6 1 49 112 124 Cincinnati 44 21 20 3 0 45 137 167 Kalamazoo 45 19 20 3 3 44 134 158 Iowa 47 15 28 2 2 34 123 166

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 47 37 8 1 1 76 163 103 Idaho 48 32 12 4 0 68 182 150 Allen 47 25 18 4 0 54 165 148 Tahoe 48 24 20 2 2 52 172 172 Wichita 45 20 18 3 4 47 139 142 Rapid City 46 21 22 3 0 45 146 156 Utah 48 18 25 5 0 41 158 183 Tulsa 44 13 28 3 0 29 105 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Savannah 0

Kansas City 4, Orlando 3

Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 0

Adirondack 4, Atlanta 1

Reading 3, Wheeling 0

Maine 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Iowa 5, Kalamazoo 2

Idaho 5, Wichita 2

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3

Utah 5, Bloomington 3

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 7, Greenville 5

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4

Kansas City 5, Orlando 1

Maine 1, Florida 0

Savannah 2, Jacksonville 1

Greensboro 7, Norfolk 4

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Adirondack 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3

Bloomington 3, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

