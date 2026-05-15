Torkelson’s 2-out single in ninth lifts Tigers to 3-2 victory over Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson drove in the winning run with an RBI single with two outs in the ninth…

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson drove in the winning run with an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Detroit Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak by edging the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Friday night.

Matt Vierling reached on a bloop single with one out and stole second after Gage Workman struck out. Jeff Hoffman (2-3) intentionally walked left-handed hitting Zach McKinstry to face the righty Torkelson, who spoiled that strategy with his opposite-field hit.

Riley Greene had an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active run in the majors. He has also reached base safely in a career-high 25 consecutive games.

Dillon Dingler reached base three times and scored a run. Drew Anderson allowed only one hit in four innings of scoreless relief and Kenley Jansen (1-2) pitched the ninth for the victory.

Starter Trey Yesavage allowed two runs and struck out six in six innings, but had three wild pitches for the defending AL champion Blue Jays, who have lost eight of 11 and are 19-25 this season. Andres Gimenez knocked in both of Toronto’s runs with a double.

Detroit right-handed reliever Ty Madden left in the third after being struck on his pitching arm by Yohendrick Pinango’s line drive.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the second on Gimenez’s two-out, two-run double off Brant Hurter.

Kevin McGonigle scored in the third on one of Yesavage’s wild pitches. Greene tied it in the sixth on his double.

Up next

Detroit RHP Casey Mize (2-2, 2.90 ERA) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start the middle game of the three-game series Saturday. The Blue Jays hadn’t announced a starter, but RHP Spencer Miles (1-0, 3.00) is expected to pitch multiple innings.

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