All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 44 28 12 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 44 28 12 2 2 60 137 104 Adirondack 42 24 13 4 1 53 122 112 Reading 46 24 17 4 1 53 132 132 Maine 42 21 14 5 2 49 130 113 Worcester 43 21 17 4 1 47 118 127 Trois-Rivieres 42 18 20 1 3 40 108 125 Norfolk 42 16 24 2 0 34 120 149 Greensboro 42 12 24 5 1 30 103 147

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 41 30 10 1 0 61 127 86 Florida 44 27 11 5 1 60 143 100 South Carolina 45 27 17 1 0 55 127 128 Savannah 43 22 17 3 1 48 138 114 Greenville 41 19 17 4 1 43 113 115 Orlando 46 19 22 4 1 43 123 139 Jacksonville 43 18 22 3 0 39 112 147

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 148 106 Fort Wayne 44 24 13 7 0 55 149 116 Bloomington 44 23 17 2 2 50 134 126 Indy 42 21 15 5 1 48 106 113 Cincinnati 42 20 19 3 0 43 131 161 Kalamazoo 42 18 18 3 3 42 121 144 Iowa 44 13 27 2 2 30 109 153

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 44 34 8 1 1 70 152 99 Idaho 45 30 11 4 0 64 169 138 Allen 44 24 16 4 0 52 159 141 Tahoe 46 24 18 2 2 52 166 160 Wichita 42 18 17 3 4 43 131 135 Rapid City 44 19 22 3 0 41 134 150 Utah 45 17 24 4 0 38 146 170 Tulsa 42 12 27 3 0 27 100 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Bloomington 5, Fort Wayne 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Maine at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

