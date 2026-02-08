All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 44 28 12 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 44 28 12 2 2 60 137 104 Adirondack 42 24 13 4 1 53 122 112 Reading 46 24 17 4 1 53 132 132 Maine 42 21 14 5 2 49 130 113 Worcester 43 21 17 4 1 47 118 127 Trois-Rivieres 42 18 20 1 3 40 108 125 Norfolk 42 16 24 2 0 34 120 149 Greensboro 42 12 24 5 1 30 103 147

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 41 30 10 1 0 61 127 86 Florida 44 27 11 5 1 60 143 100 South Carolina 45 27 17 1 0 55 127 128 Savannah 43 22 17 3 1 48 138 114 Greenville 41 19 17 4 1 43 113 115 Orlando 46 19 22 4 1 43 123 139 Jacksonville 43 18 22 3 0 39 112 147

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 148 106 Fort Wayne 43 24 12 7 0 55 149 111 Indy 42 21 15 5 1 48 106 113 Bloomington 43 22 17 2 2 48 129 126 Cincinnati 42 20 19 3 0 43 131 161 Kalamazoo 42 18 18 3 3 42 121 144 Iowa 44 13 27 2 2 30 109 153

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 44 34 8 1 1 70 152 99 Idaho 45 30 11 4 0 64 169 138 Allen 44 24 16 4 0 52 159 141 Tahoe 45 23 18 2 2 50 162 157 Wichita 42 18 17 3 4 43 131 135 Rapid City 44 19 22 3 0 41 134 150 Utah 44 17 23 4 0 38 143 166 Tulsa 42 12 27 3 0 27 100 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Bloomington 5, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 5, Greensboro 2

Savannah 4, Florida 2

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 3

Maine 6, Orlando 3

Fort Wayne 7, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Allen 5, Norfolk 2

Greenville 5, Idaho 4

Utah 7, Tahoe 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2

Orlando 4, Maine 3

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Florida 2, Savannah 1

Greensboro 4, Reading 3

Iowa 3, Indy 1

Kalamazoo 5, Bloomington 2

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Wheeling 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Allen 4, Norfolk 0

Idaho 4, Greenville 2

Tahoe 4, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Bloomington at Fort Wayne, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

