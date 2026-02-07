Early fall dents Diggins’ medal bid but not her optimism in opening race at Milan Cortina

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins isn’t about to abandon her optimism despite a disappointing start to the Milan Cortina…

An early fall knocked the American star out of medal contention in Saturday’s opening women’s 20-kilometer skiathlon, but Diggins said the setback did little to dampen her confidence. “I’ve had so much love and so much support from so many amazing people back home,” Diggins said. “And I just really wanted to bring them joy and just go out there and race my heart out and that’s what I did today. I’m really proud of that.” Diggins, the U.S. gold medal winner, racing in her final season, fell on a bend during the classic portion of the race, briefly tumbling to the snow as the lead group pulled away in heavy, wet conditions. She finally gained ground after the mid-race ski exchange, picking up pace in the freestyle half as some of the early leaders began to tire. Putting in a strong finish, she finished eighth, 2 minutes, 21.1 seconds behind Sweden’s Frida Karlsson, who won gold. While the result ended Diggins’ medal hopes in the opening race of the Olympic cross-country program, she said her performance also offered reassurance.

“Oh there’s so many races to go,” Diggins said. “I was really proud of this skate half. I’m really encouraged by where my body is at. There’s so many variables that need to come together to have a good race.”

After briefly dropping to the ground beyond the finish line, Diggins stood up and walked over to help U.S. teammates with their skis. Wearing her trademark glitter face paint, she said she took the positives from her effort, grateful for support from family and U.S. fans who traveled to see her in northern Italy.

Diggins was joined at The Games by her husband, Wade Poplawski, and family members, who attended Friday night’s opening ceremony.

“I got to see my husband and my parents and I’ve waited so long to see them,” Diggins said. “It was so amazing to have that hug and they’re so proud of me no matter what the result is because they know I’m just putting my whole heart out there. So I’m going to keep trying to make them proud.”

