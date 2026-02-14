Dutch short track star Jens van ‘t Wout has a gold tooth and now has 2 gold medals at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Dutch short track speedskating star Jens van ’t Wout can taste victory. Van ‘t Wout, who has…

MILAN (AP) — Dutch short track speedskating star Jens van ’t Wout can taste victory.

Van ‘t Wout, who has a gold tooth because of a skating accident seven years ago, won his second Olympic gold medal on Saturday night.

His victory in the 1,500 meters came two days after he topped the podium in the 1,000 at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Getting the golden tooth for me was a special moment, because after my accident I did have a little bit of time to decide if I dared to continue with the sport,” he said of the collision that knocked out two teeth and left him with a scar on his right cheek.

“Now, getting these gold medals and having a golden tooth, it’s just a nice connection.”

South Korea’s Daeheon Hwang took the silver medal and Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia was third for bronze as Canadian short track star William Dandjinou had to settle for fifth.

Van ’t Wout raised his arms after crossing the line in 2 minutes, 12.219 seconds and immediately skated over to a sea of orange-clad teammates and family members to share hugs at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Hwang, the gold medalist in the 2022 Beijing Games, finished in 2:12.304.

The results were held up for several minutes for a penalty review that didn’t change the podium.

Last-minute cramming

The 24-year-old van ’t Wout said he came into these Games not particularly confident because he didn’t have a great season.

“I’m super, super pumped. I always dreamed to become an Olympic champion, but I never thought in my mind that I could win two distances,” he said.

Because of penalties in the semifinals, three skaters were advanced to the final. That meant a crowded field of nine, instead of the usual seven. At a teammate’s urging, van ’t Wout watched a video of the 2022 Beijing final that Hwang won — it was also crowded.

“I tried to maybe copy his tactic a little bit — stay in the front. I have no idea how it worked but it worked. That’s the beauty of short track,” he said.

Canada, still in search of its first gold medal of these Games, had high hopes for Dandjinou, who made a brief pledge after his disappointing final.

“I only have one thing to say — one day I will be an Olympic champion,” he said. “Mark my words.”

Dandjinou, the reigning 1,500 meters world champion, also didn’t get on the podium in the 1,000 meters.

Valentine’s Day gift

Van ’t Wout said he felt bad he couldn’t spend more time with his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Alas, there was a gold medal to win.

“I gave some flowers to my girlfriend, but I couldn’t do much, and I’m pretty sure it’s almost (midnight), so I think it was probably the worst Valentine’s Day for her.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.