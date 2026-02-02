DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Get Early $300 Bonus for Patriots-Seahawks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Super Bowl week is finally here, and as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to collide at Levi's Stadium this Sunday, eligible bettors have a massive opportunity to pad their bankroll.







The latest welcome offer allows every new DraftKings customer to place a simple wager of just $5 on this marquee matchup—or any other NFL market available this week—to potentially score $300 in bonus bets.

Here is the bottom line: If your initial $5 wager wins, you secure the bonus funds. It’s a low-risk, high-reward way to get some skin in the game while watching the drama unfold on NBC.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5 to Get $300 Bonus

If you are looking to leverage this data, the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer is the tool to use. This promotion is designed exclusively for new DraftKings customers.

Here is how the mechanics work: You bet $5 on the Seahawks vs. Patriots game (or any eligible market). If that bet wins, you trigger the bonus. The $300 is paid out as twelve (12) separate $25 bonus bets.

A few key details to keep in mind:

Not Guaranteed: Your $5 bet must win . If you bet on a long shot and it loses, you don’t get the bonus.

Your $5 bet . If you bet on a long shot and it loses, you don’t get the bonus. Minimum Odds: Your qualifying wager needs to have odds of -500 or longer. This covers standard spreads and moneylines, but don’t try to game the system by betting on a massive -1000 favorite.

Your qualifying wager needs to have odds of -500 or longer. This covers standard spreads and moneylines, but don’t try to game the system by betting on a massive -1000 favorite. Expiration: You have seven days (1 week) to use those twelve $25 bonus bets before they expire.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Odds

The books are showing significant respect to the NFC champs, positioning the Seattle Seahawks as clear favorites against the New England Patriots. Here are the current lines from DraftKings:

Odds Analysis and Betting Trends

Let’s look under the hood. The implied probabilities from the moneyline odds suggest a heavy lean toward Seattle. When you strip out the vigorish (the sportsbook’s fee), the normalized win probabilities look like this:

However, if you’re looking for an edge, pay attention to the spread trends. Both teams are covering machines right now. The New England Patriots are 5-1 (.833) against the spread (ATS) in their last six games and have gone 4-1 ATS specifically following a win. They thrive in the underdog role.

On the flip side, the Seattle Seahawks are on a 4-0 ATS run. But here is the stat that screams “bet this”: Seattle is 15-1 straight up as a favorite this season. Even more specific? When favored by fewer than 7 points, the Seahawks are an absurd 13-1 (.929) over their last 14 games.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots: Super Bowl LX Preview

The Seattle Seahawks (17-3) are set to battle the New England Patriots (AFC Champions) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. This heavyweight non-conference title fight is scheduled for February 8, 2026, with kickoff at 3:30 PM PST. The broadcast will be aired nationally on NBC.

This isn’t just a game; it’s a narrative goldmine. We are looking at a rematch of the heart-stopping Super Bowl XLIX, and the “12s” are desperate for revenge after that infamous goal-line interception 11 years ago. While the faces have changed—Sam Darnold is leading the Seahawks’ high-powered offense and Drake Maye is the MVP contender for the Pats—the stakes are identical. The Seahawks enter on a blistering 9-game win streak, having dismantled the Rams and 49ers in the postseason, while Mike Vrabel has coached this Patriots squad to an incredible turnaround from a 4-13 record just two years ago.

How to Activate the DraftKings Offer for Super Bowl LX

You don’t need to jump through hoops to get this done. Activating the “Bet $5, Get $300” offer for the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots matchup is straightforward. No manual code entry is required.

To get locked in before the 6:30 PM EST kickoff at Levi’s Stadium, follow these steps: