DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Houston-Arizona, College Basketball, NBA Games

Basketball fans are in luck with a fantastic day of hoops today, and all new users can redeem our DraftKings promo code offer to receive a sign-up bonus for these games. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem a $200 bonus with a winning wager, and check out CBB games such as Duke-Michigan and Arizona-Houston, and NBA games such as Rockets-Knicks







Sign up and place a $5 wager on the NBA, CBB today and, if that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. You will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

With the top four teams in the country squaring off, the market is sharper than ever. DraftKings Sportsbook gives you a chance to find an edge on the Arizona vs. Houston or Michigan vs. Duke matchups. By placing a modest $5 wager on the moneyline or spread, you can unlock $200 in bonus bets if your selection proves correct.

The table below outlines the essential details of this promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your Wager Wins

This offer adds significant leverage to tonight’s clash of titans. Whether you are backing the Houston defense to stifle Arizona or taking Michigan on the moneyline against Duke, new DraftKings customers can unlock $200 in bonus bets by placing a winning wager of just $5. To qualify for this promotion, your initial bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer, which ensures you are getting involved in the competitive heart of the action rather than seeking unbackable favorites. It goes without saying that this bonus is not guaranteed; your qualifying wager must settle as a win to trigger the reward.

If your handicapping proves correct on the hardwood, the $200 bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These credits provide excellent flexibility to explore markets beyond tonight’s slate, but they must be utilized promptly, as they will expire seven days after issuance. This structure allows bettors to potentially build a bankroll starting with a single successful prediction on the Michigan vs. Duke or Arizona vs. Houston matchups.

CBB Odds via DraftKings

We are looking at a rare treat for bettors with the top four teams in the nation all in action against one another. The following table outlines the current spreads and totals for these marquee matchups:

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline #4 Arizona Wildcats @ #2 Houston Cougars HOU -5.5 141.5 HOU -225 / ARIZ +185 #1 Michigan Wolverines @ #3 Duke Blue Devils MICH -2.5 150.5 MICH -148 / DUKE +124

The headline event sees the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines visiting the #3 Duke Blue Devils. Duke freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been electric, averaging 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. However, he faces a formidable interior defense anchored by Michigan’s Aday Mara, who is rejecting 2.7 shots per contest. Despite Duke playing at home, the market respects Michigan enough to make them a 2.5-point favorite.

In the Big 12, the #2 Houston Cougars host the #4 Arizona Wildcats. Houston relies heavily on Emanuel Sharp, who leads the team with 16.5 points per game and shoots an impressive 87.5% from the free-throw line—a crucial metric in close games. We put a lot of stock in the battle on the glass here; Arizona’s Tobe Awaka (9.58 rebounds per game) will go head-to-head with Houston’s Joseph Tugler in the paint. Additionally, bettors should look to utilize the 30% CBB profit boost available for any Michigan vs. Duke or Arizona vs. Houston bet to maximize their potential return.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting in on the action for tonight’s top-tier college basketball doubleheader is straightforward. Whether you are backing the Michigan Wolverines on the road or looking for a defensive battle between Arizona and Houston, you can claim this welcome offer without needing to memorize a complex code.

No promo code is necessary to unlock this bonus. Just follow these simple steps to get started:

Register: Click any link on this page to head to DraftKings Sportsbook. You will need to create an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Deposit: Once your account is registered, fund your balance. You must deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.

Once these prerequisites are met, the promotion is activated, and you are ready to place your wagers on the best slate of the college basketball season so far.