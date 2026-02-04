DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Nuggets-Knicks, NBA, Super Bowl LX

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

Use Draftkings Promo Code on Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets are traveling to New York, NY, to face the New York Knicks in a battle that could have serious playoff implications. This game is a headline event on the NBA 2025 Regular Season schedule, featuring two squads fighting for positioning. Tip-off is scheduled for February 04, 2026, at 07:00 PM EST. You can catch the action nationally on ESPN, or via local broadcasts on ALT2 and MSG. With the Knicks playing their 50th game and the Nuggets entering their 52nd, the intensity figures to be playoff-caliber.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Odds & Analysis

The New York Knicks enter this contest as home favorites, and for good reason. Below are the current betting odds provided by DraftKings.

When we look at the tape, the trends scream momentum for the home team. The New York Knicks are absolutely humming right now, riding a seven-game winning streak that includes a demolition of the Wizards just last night. They have been formidable at Madison Square Garden, winning their last four home games. Their dominance is backed by a gritty statistical profile; seasonally, the Knicks own a Net Rate of 6.3, suffocating opponents on defense while averaging 117.9 points per game on their own floor. With OG Anunoby locking things down, their defense is looking scary.

Conversely, the Denver Nuggets bring a potent road offense, averaging 120.0 points per game away from home. Bettors eyeing the total should note that the “over” has hit in four of the Denver Nuggets’ last five games, aligning with their high-scoring road efficiency.

However, Denver is limping into this one. While three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has returned to stabilize the ship, the loss of forward Aaron Gordon to a hamstring injury is a massive blow to their rotation. Without Gordon’s toughness against a Knicks defense that allows just 111.8 points per game this season, Denver might struggle to keep pace with a New York squad that is firing on all cylinders.

