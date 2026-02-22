Dillon Brooks has a fractured left hand as Suns’ injury woes continue

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns confirmed that forward Dillon Brooks fractured his left hand Saturday night in a 113-110…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns confirmed that forward Dillon Brooks fractured his left hand Saturday night in a 113-110 double-overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

The 30-year-old Brooks played just seven minutes against the Magic, grabbing at his non-shooting hand before exiting the game and heading back to the locker room. Brooks is in the midst of his best NBA season, averaging a career-high 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds, all while providing his usual hard-nosed personality.

Coach Jordan Ott said Sunday that Brooks was still undergoing tests on the injury and wasn’t sure when he might return to the floor.

“The identity doesn’t change,” Ott said. “Play the same style. Our defense is gonna have to be better, offense is gonna have to be better. … We’re just gonna have to find new ways as things continue to progress.”

The Suns have been one of the NBA’s surprise teams this season with a 33-24 record, but injuries have started to pile up since the All-Star break.

Star guard Devin Booker is out for at least one week with a strained right hip while guards Grayson Allen (ankle/knee) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) are were out Sunday night against Portland.

