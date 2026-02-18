Detroit faces New York, seeks 4th straight road win

Detroit Pistons (40-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-20, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Detroit Pistons (40-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-20, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits New York looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Knicks are 24-13 in conference play. New York ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 111.9 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Pistons are 26-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fifth in the NBA scoring 18.4 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 3.7.

The Knicks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.1%). The Pistons average 5.3 more points per game (117.2) than the Knicks allow (111.9).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 118-80 on Feb. 7. Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 119.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (toe), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Pistons: Ronald Holland II: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.