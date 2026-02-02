Deflected free kick steers Udinese to win over Roma in Serie A

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Jürgen Ekkelenkamp’s deflected free kick early in the second half gave Udinese a 1-0 win over…

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Jürgen Ekkelenkamp’s deflected free kick early in the second half gave Udinese a 1-0 win over Roma in Serie A on Monday.

A right-foot strike from the Dutch midfielder clipped the top of the wall and wrong-footed Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar four minutes after the break.

Roma’s Bryan Cristante had an equalizer chalked off for offside in the dying seconds of a game that lacked many clear-cut chances.

The result lifted Udinese above Bologna and into ninth place in the table, equal on points with Lazio.

It was the first time since September that the Udine club has consecutive home victories in the league.

Roma remained in fifth after what was its first league defeat since Jan. 3.

