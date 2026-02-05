Decision to boycott India match puts pressure on Pakistan at T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will be in the spotlight more for its decision to boycott its marquee Twenty20 World Cup…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will be in the spotlight more for its decision to boycott its marquee Twenty20 World Cup group-stage game against India rather than how well the team performs starting on Saturday.

The Pakistan government instructed the national team to boycott its Feb. 15 Group A game against its sporting and political archrival, a decision that shook the cricket world. It was announced moments after Pakistan swept title contender Australia 3-0 at Lahore in its final preparation for the tournament.

“It’s not our decision, we can’t do anything,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said in reference to Pakistan’s boycott. “We will do whatever our government and the chairman (of the Pakistan Cricket Board) tell us.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed the boycott was a way of showing solidarity with Bangladesh after it was booted from the World Cup.

Among Pakistan’s group opponents, the United States eliminated Pakistan in the 2024 World Cup in Texas after a thrilling super over. Six players — Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi — played the U.S.

The Netherlands also has a history of surprising much tougher opponents when in 2022 it beat South Africa. Namibia is the other team in the group. If Pakistan proceeds with the boycott, it can’t afford to lose any of its other group games.

Pakistan has been transformed under coach Mike Hesson, a New Zealander who took over last year. He has introduced an aggressive attitude to compete against stronger T20 nations.

In the last two series, captain Agha showed plenty of intent to score at a brisk pace at No. 3 in Sri Lanka and at home against Australia.

Babar’s underwhelming strike rate of 128.38 dropped the leading T20 run-scorer from a large part of Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup until he was recalled in October for the home series against South Africa.

Babar’s experience on slow pitches earned him a place in the squad despite scoring only 202 runs in 11 games for Sydney Sixers in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Pakistan plans to continue with its tried and tested opening pair of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan while Babar could anchor the innings at No. 4.

Pakistan is scheduled to play all of its games in Sri Lanka, including the semifinal and the final if goes that far. And with the pitches expected to help spinners, Pakistan has loaded its 15-man squad with slow bowlers.

Usman Tariq has a unique bowling action and his long pause just before delivery surprised the Australians. There’s also leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed, left-armer Mohammad Nawaz and the off-spin of Ayub.

Pakistan left out Haris Rauf despite the fast bowler finishing among the top wicket-takers in Australia’s BBL, because the selectors believe spinners will be dominant in Sri Lanka.

The specialist pace options are Shah, Afridi and Salman Mirza with backup from allrounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan has a rich history in the T20 World Cup. It has reached three finals, winning in 2009, and made three other semifinals.

