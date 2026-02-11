Live Radio
Dbacks star Corbin Carroll to miss WBC with broken bone in hand, AP source says

The Associated Press

February 11, 2026, 12:01 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll will miss the World Baseball Classic after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand during batting practice, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

Carroll will have surgery Wednesday and miss significant time during spring training, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the injury has not been announced by the team.

It is not known if Carroll, 25, will return in time for opening day. He had been expected to play for Team USA in the WBC.

Carroll was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He hit .259 with 31 home runs and stole 32 bases last season. He led the majors with 17 triples.

Carroll’s injury was first reported by MLB.com.

