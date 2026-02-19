Dallas visits Minnesota after Randle’s 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (19-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30…

Dallas Mavericks (19-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Julius Randle scored 41 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 133-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves are 19-17 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 11-25 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 7.0.

The Timberwolves average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 46.2% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 118-105 on Jan. 29, with Randle scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 22.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 112.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (foot), Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Naji Marshall: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.