Dallas takes on Los Angeles, looks to stop 8-game slide

Dallas Mavericks (19-34, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas enters the matchup with Los Angeles after losing eight in a row.

The Lakers are 21-14 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 11.6.

The Mavericks are 11-24 in conference games. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 7.1.

The Lakers score 115.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 117.3 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 114.1 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 116.3 the Lakers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 25 the Lakers won 116-110 led by 33 points from Luka Doncic, while Max Christie scored 24 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.4 points for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Christie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-3, averaging 115.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee), Austin Reaves: day to day (calf), Luka Doncic: day to day (hamstring), Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee).

