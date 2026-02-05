Dallas faces San Antonio on 4-game home skid

San Antonio Spurs (34-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-31, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday,…

San Antonio Spurs (34-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts San Antonio looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Mavericks are 3-7 against division opponents. Dallas ranks third in the NBA with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Washington averaging 5.7.

The Spurs are 8-3 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 116.9 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Mavericks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 125-92 in the last meeting on Oct. 23. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 40 points, and Washington led the Mavericks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), P.J. Washington: out (concussion protocol), Brandon Williams: day to day (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle).

Spurs: Kelly Olynyk: out (foot), Dylan Harper: out (ankle), Lindy Waters III: out (knee), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

