Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 No-Deposit Bonus for Super Bowl 2026

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab an instant fantasy bonus for the Super Bowl with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Click here to register and start making picks on the biggest football game of the year.









The Dabble promo code releases a $10 bonus for new customers. Use this to make picks on Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stefon Diggs and other key players. Then, there is a “Spin and Win” promo available when you’re ready to make a deposit. Spin the wheel to get up to a 100% match.

Dabble has a custom entry builder, making it easy for NFL fans to make picks on the Super Bowl. On Sunday, it will either be the Seahawks or Patriots walking out with the Lombardi Trophy. This bonus is a great way to make predictions on which players will have the best and worst performances.

Sign up here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and collect a $10 bonus for Super Bowl picks.

Super Bowl Markets for the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses and Social Features Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, News Feed, Banter, Entry Builder, Daily Rocket Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Users in AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Patriots is set for 6:30 pm ET. Use your $10 bonus to create an entry prior to the game. These are just some of the popular markets to choose from:

Sam Darnold: 229.5 passing yards

Drake Maye: 1.5 passing TDs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 94.5 receiving yards

Stefon Diggs: 43.5 receiving yards

Keneth Walker III: 70.5 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 48.5 rushing yards

AJ Barner: 0.5 receiving + rushing TDs

Cooper Kupp: 0.5 receiving + rushing TDs

TreVeyon Henderson: 0.5 rushing TDs

George Holani: 0.5 rushing TDs

Mack Hollins: 14.5 longest reception

Ernest Jones IV: 4.5 solo tackles

DeMarcus Lawrence: 0.5 sacks

Jason Myers: 2.5 XP made

Win up to 5,000X based on the number of selections in your contest. For example, just five picks will have a 20X multiplier.

Dabble Promo Code Releases $10 DFS Bonus

This is one of the few daily fantasy bonuses that doesn’t require a deposit. Take these steps on Super Bowl Sunday to make your picks:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. You must be 18+ years old and located in an eligible state. Get a $10 bonus.

Copy Other Picks and Use Rocket Boosts

There is a news feed that will display popular picks from other customers. If you like an entry, you can copy it to place it yourself. Try using a rocket boost to supercharge an entry on the Super Bowl. Stop the rocket before it crashes to collect a larger payout. And go over to the banter tab to talk some trash as the action unfolds.

Sign up through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Grab a $10 bonus to make picks on the Seahawks vs. Patriots.