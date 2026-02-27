Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + College Basketball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The popular cryptocurrency exchange has a variety of options for sports fans. Get started with this Cyrpto.com promo code offer to collect $50 in CRO. This native currency serves multiple purposes, including transaction fees, benefits and interest.

On Friday, you can make your initial trades on NBA matchups. Check markets for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Nets vs. Celtics, Knicks vs. Bucks, Grizzlies vs. Mavericks and Nuggets vs. Thunder.

Buy NBA Contracts with the Crypto.com Promo Code

The Cavaliers will be taking on the Pistons without Donovan Mitchell, so the Pistons have a 70% chance to get the win at home. This means 100 contracts for Detroit will cost around $70 cents, with a winning result releasing a $100 payout.

During the game, you can track the action to find chances to make trades. For example, let’s say you hold Cleveland contracts after they get off to a hot start. This might create an opportunity to sell for a profit.

It’s also a great time to make your future predictions on the NBA Finals and awards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is returning from his injury, and he has the best chance to become the MVP. Cooper Flagg leads for the Rookie of the Year, but Kon Knueppel has been surging.

Crypto.com Promo Code Guide for New Users

The prediction markets on Crypto.com are available in 49 states (not available in NY). Sports markets are prohibited in AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, and OH. However, this bonus can still be used for prediction outcomes in politics, culture and more. Predict the value of gold or buy contracts for who will become the next US president.

New customers can complete these steps to score a CRO bonus:

Click here to activate the best Crypto.com promo code offer. Provide the basic account information to verify your identity and age. Use a debit card, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Make a first crypto trade of $100 or more. Stake CRO tokens to redeem a bonus.

The amount of your bonus is determined by your CRO stake. Get the max $50 bonus by staking 5,000+ CRO.

Future NCAAB Predictions and Other Sports

The main college basketball matchup on Friday is Michigan taking on Illinois. Then, there are multiple ranked matchups on Friday. Since we are a few days away from March, it’s the perfect time to get in your predictions for the Final Four and championship. These are the current prices for who will win the title:

Michigan: 19%

Duke: 18%

Arizona: 15%

Florida: 9%

Houston: 8%

Illinois: 7%

UConn: 6%

Iowa State: 5%

Purdue: 4%

Kansas: 4%

Basketball is taking center stage at the moment, but sports fans can use this bonus on golf, soccer, tennis, football, baseball and MMA.

