Clippers play the Lakers for conference matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (26-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-21, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action Friday.

The Lakers are 22-14 in conference play. The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Clippers are 7-4 against the rest of the division. The Clippers are ninth in the league allowing just 112.3 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Lakers average 116.0 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 112.3 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 112-104 on Jan. 23. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Clippers. John Collins is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

